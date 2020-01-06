DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading 78.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 60.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 78.1% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $118,626.00 and $2,098.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00191165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01519623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.