DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Qiagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Qiagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,957,000 after acquiring an additional 471,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,718,000 after acquiring an additional 206,294 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 28.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after acquiring an additional 487,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 134.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

