e-Chat Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,962.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $3,773.00 and approximately $8,962.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.05927627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028503 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001320 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

