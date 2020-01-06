Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

