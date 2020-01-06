Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,131. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

In other news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

