El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

