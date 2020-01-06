Encana (NYSE:ECA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECA. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

ECA stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Insiders bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Encana by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Encana by 13,689.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581,600 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Encana by 22.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,555,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

