EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.69, approximately 20,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on EnWave from C$2.60 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.06.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

