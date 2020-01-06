EOS Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00037399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Coinrail, Coinone and C2CX. In the last week, EOS has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,044,261,760 coins and its circulating supply is 947,561,749 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinEx, Binance, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Huobi, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, IDCM, Ovis, CPDAX, Livecoin, LBank, Zebpay, BCEX, OEX, Hotbit, Liqui, Coinone, ABCC, BtcTrade.im, Koinex, DragonEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Rfinex, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Gate.io, BitMart, HitBTC, WazirX, EXX, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Coinrail, Coindeal, C2CX, Bilaxy, BigONE, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Exmo, OTCBTC, COSS, Exrates, Bibox, GOPAX, Kuna, Cryptomate, OKEx, Tidebit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Tidex, Upbit, QBTC, ChaoEX, Kraken, Bitbns, BitFlip, RightBTC and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

