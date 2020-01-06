EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

