EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce $419.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.80 million to $423.52 million. EQM Midstream Partners reported sales of $384.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

EQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE EQM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 701,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,478,000 after purchasing an additional 923,585 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,503 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Earnings History and Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

