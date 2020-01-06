EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EQM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

