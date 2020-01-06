ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading Down 0.2%

ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.53, approximately 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 289.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

