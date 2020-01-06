Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $911.20 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $573.12 million and $911.20 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00065102 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Coinut, Coinroom and Coinbase Pro. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.01880395 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bibox, CPDAX, Kraken, C2CX, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Korbit, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, BTC Markets, FCoin, Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, OKEx, CoinBene, Coinone, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, LBank, HBUS, Huobi, Instant Bitex, EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Coinroom, RightBTC, Koineks, Bitbns, C-CEX, BitForex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinhub, BigONE, Coinsuper, Exmo, Gatehub, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Poloniex, ABCC, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, BCEX, Upbit, Liquid, Binance, ZB.COM, Coinut, QBTC, Bitsane, OKCoin International, CoinExchange and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

