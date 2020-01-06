eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 6.4%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), approximately 3,233,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 860% from the average daily volume of 337,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

