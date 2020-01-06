First Financial Corp Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

First Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of THFF opened at $45.22 on Monday. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $620.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

