First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.22 on Friday. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

