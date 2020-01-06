First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMBI. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $20,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 979,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 384,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,309,000 after acquiring an additional 267,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.