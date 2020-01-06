Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.