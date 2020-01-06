Fountain (FTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $73,589.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

