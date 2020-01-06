Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $991,238.00 and $28,717.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, Friendz has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,842,558 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, HitBTC, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.