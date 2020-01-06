FunFair Price Down 1% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC and OKEx. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and $262,546.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, C2CX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

