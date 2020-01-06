Gas Market Cap Hits $9.51 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Gas has a market cap of $9.51 million and $880,626.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00012647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Koinex, Kucoin and Bitinka. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Poloniex, Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitinka, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

