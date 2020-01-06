Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Down 1.9%

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20), approximately 57,105 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

In other Geiger Counter news, insider Gary Clark sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

