GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Hits $46,937.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $46,937.00 and $28.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

