GMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GMB has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $5,321.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One GMB token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.05947844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026112 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.