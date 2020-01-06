Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Goldbank Mining Corp (CVE:GLB) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 9,050 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds a 50% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon territories.

