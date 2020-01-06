Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 6,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

