Graft (GRFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,495.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Graft has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market capitalization of $227,971.00 and approximately $7,495.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00741399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

