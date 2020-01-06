Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.23 ($9.88).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.67) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 858.80 ($11.30). 527,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 836.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 746.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

