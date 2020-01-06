Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TGOD opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08. Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$5.81.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

