GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,794,173 shares of company stock valued at $18,403,152. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in GTT Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 85.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.