HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.74 Million

Equities analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to report sales of $40.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.87 million and the lowest is $40.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $166.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $168.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.82 million, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $162.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 78,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $82,421.13. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Insiders purchased 129,877 shares of company stock worth $3,155,405 in the last 90 days.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

