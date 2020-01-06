HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.98 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

