HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HC2 an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of HCHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,658. HC2 has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 794.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 288,171 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in HC2 by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 221,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 218,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HC2 (HCHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.