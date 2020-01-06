Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.27.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

