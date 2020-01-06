Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of HRTX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 554,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

