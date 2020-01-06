Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 333.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 201.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

