HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 833,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 465,536 shares.The stock last traded at $12.70 and had previously closed at $12.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

