Homeserve (LON:HSV) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.60. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 864.50 ($11.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

