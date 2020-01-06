HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $4,024.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00686677 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00240657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

