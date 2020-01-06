I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,318.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00738414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,900,730 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

