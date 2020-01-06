ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICTSF opened at $3.20 on Friday. ICTS International has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

