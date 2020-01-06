II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $43.00 at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.87.

IIVI opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. II-VI has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in II-VI by 122.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in II-VI by 76.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

