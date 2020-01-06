Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $74.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.79.

INCY opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

