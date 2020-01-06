Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells 3,229 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $155,734.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

