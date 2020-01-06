Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 577,884 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 7.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insmed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

