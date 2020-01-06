Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,064,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

