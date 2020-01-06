Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.90.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.