Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.82, 594 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRA)

BLDRS Index Funds Trust is a unit investment Trust. The Trust consists of four separate investment portfolios, including BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (Asia), BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (Developed Markets), BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Emerging Markets) and BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Europe).

