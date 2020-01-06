Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.82, 594 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRA)
BLDRS Index Funds Trust is a unit investment Trust. The Trust consists of four separate investment portfolios, including BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (Asia), BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (Developed Markets), BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Emerging Markets) and BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Europe).
